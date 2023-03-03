Jadon Sancho & Luke Shaw boost for Man Utd as quadruple-chasing Red Devils prepare to face Liverpool

Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw will be at his disposal when Manchester United head to Liverpool on Sunday.

Ten Hag's side won first trophy

Remain in the hunt for more honours

Preparing for trip to Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are preparing to face their old adversaries with momentum continuing to build behind them. They have also got their hands on the Carabao Cup – bringing a six-year wait for major silverware to a close – and could land a further three trophies before the end of the season. Everybody will be required to aid that quest, with Sancho and Shaw ready to rejoin the fold after sitting out a 3-1 win over West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters when asked for an update on his squad ahead of a trip to Anfield: “I think we will have players back. Yesterday [against West Ham] Luke Shaw was not available, so we expect him back. [Jadon] Sancho was ill, but we will have to wait and see how that develops but I think he could be [available] as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag helped to inspire victory over West Ham by ripping into his players at half-time, and the Dutchman says there will be more passionate team talks to come if he sees collective standards slipping. He added on being prepared to lose his temper: “What I say was we are not playing [to] our standards, that is what I saw in the first half. So then I will be tough to my team, to my players, because I demand a performance. Every day I demand a performance and I don't accept when it's lower. I will criticise them and I will tell them what I expect, and I have to give the team solutions for how to win the game, and I think the performance in the second half was much better.”

WHAT NEXT? After facing Liverpool in the Premier League, United have the first leg of a Europa League last-16 encounter with Real Betis to take in next Thursday.