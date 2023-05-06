Jack Grealish names Kevin De Bruyne as Man City's most laid-back in training, Rodri as worst dressed & Erling Haaland longest in the shower

- Grealish reveals Man City secrets
- Haaland loves to take long showers
- Kevin De Bruyne laid-back in training
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international claimed that Kevin De Bruyne is laid-back in training sessions while star forward Erling Haaland is the longest in the shower. He had earlier given an insight into top scorer Haaland's disciplined approach, defending his own party lifestyle.
🏆 TOP STORY: Messi issues shock apology to PSG
👕 NEW KITS: Liverpool unveil 2023-24 home shirt
🚨 MUST READ: The craziest top-four battle in Europe
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail when asked who is the most laid-back in training, Grealish said, "Kev. But he's just like, you know, because of how good he is on a match day. He's just chilled in training."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: He also claimed that Spanish midfielder Rodri is the worst-dressed player in the team while complimenting Kyle Walker as the best-dressed Manchester City star. Grealish considers himself the worst dancer, while John Stones, according to him, is the best dancer in the dressing room.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they face Leeds United in a crucial Premier League clash.