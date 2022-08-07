Iwobi was a 'beast and manhandled' Chelsea midfield despite Everton defeat - Fans

The 26-year-old Super Eagle featured in the opener but was not able to help the Toffees from going down at Goodison Park

A cross-section of supporters were left impressed by the performance of winger Alex Iwobi despite Everton suffering a 1-0 opening Premier League defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Toffees failed to capitalise on playing at Goodison Park as the visiting Blues needed a 45th minute penalty converted by Jorginho to carry the day.

Nigeria international Iwobi featured prominently from start to finish and his display has caught some of the supporters who have opined he was the best player on the pitch and deserved the man of the match award.

The former Arsenal player made 47 touches, created 30 successful passes, had 81 percent accuracy in passing the ball, made seven recoveries, three clearances and two interceptions.

Below is how fans reacted to Iwobi's display against Thomas Tuchel's side.

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have attributed Iwobi's rise in form to Everton manager Frank Lampard and predicted a bigger and better season for the player.

This supporter opined that Iwobi had started from where he left last season after playing 12 straight matches and helping the Toffees to avoid relegation.

Another group of fans described Iwobi as one of the players who must start in every Everton game in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, this supporter questioned why Iwobi was getting playing time despite this being a new season while another called on the Super Eagle to improve on his positioning.

Iwobi and Everton will hope to get their first win of the season when they travel to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.