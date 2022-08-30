Iwobi: Two tackles, Four interceptions – Everton star's solid defensive impact against Leeds United

Even in his attacking role, the Super Eagle put up a notable defensive display as Frank Lampard’s Toffees shared points with the Peacocks

Alex Iwobi was at his best as Everton secured a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in Tuesday’s English Premier League outing.

Apart from assisting Anthony Gordon for the Toffees’ opener at Elland Road, the Nigeria international was brilliant defensively to make life easier for Vitalii Mykolenko and James Tarkowski’s efforts.

And Statistics proved that Iwobi’s solid defensive contributions played a key role in helping Frank Lampard’s men share points with the Peacocks.

The former Arsenal man – who was in action from start to finish against Jesse Marsch’s side - accounted for two tackles, four interceptions and two clearances while committing a foul in the process.

Although he did not record any shot, Iwobi made one key pass, completed a dribble and was dispossessed twice in the tight encounter.

Furthermore, the Toffees star boasts 38 touches, 24 passes and a passing accuracy of 66.7 per cent.

The 26-year-old performance is no doubt a response to Garry Birtles’ criticism of his display against Brentford on Saturday.

Birtles, 66, put blamed Iwobi for the shambolic defending that led to the Bees’ late equaliser at the Gtech Community Stadium.

With six minutes left on the clock, an unmarked Vitaly Janelt found enough space to slot the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"Look at this, how many blue shirts are there? There’s the flick, who’s picking up [who]? Look at Iwobi, stood there not looking. This is scandalous defending,” the former England forward told world feed match commentary as quoted by Goodison News.

“It looked offside there but Iwobi, he’s just stood there look, what’s he doing!? How many blue shirts can you see there? Four in a line with no red and white shirts there. One man in there scores a goal, that is shocking.

“Pickford’s going mad, and rightly so.”

Unlike Iwobi who saw every minute of action, Abdoulaye Doucoure was not listed for action as he is yet to recover from a thigh injury.

Thanks to this result Everton occupy the 15th position on the English elite division log having garnered three points from five matches played so far.

Lampard’s men go in search of their first league victory of the 2022-23 season in the Merseyside derby before tackling league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.