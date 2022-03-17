Iwobi makes Premier League history with last-minute winner for Everton against Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi scored the second-latest winning goal in the Premier League since the 2006-07 season with his 99th-minute strike as Everton edged Newcastle United 1-0 on Thursday.

Following a fine run from the midfield, Iwobi finished off an assist from Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a well-placed shot past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The Nigeria international's goal at the Goodison Park came after 98 minutes and 19 seconds, behind Bruno Fernandes' winning strike for Manchester United against Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2020 (99:45).

Meanwhile, the encounter was delayed shortly after the restart because a fan ran to the pitch and tied himself to the goalpost which eventually resulted in the addition of nine minutes in the stoppage time.

The effort was Iwobi's second Premier League goal of the season and third in all competitions which include the League Cup strike against Huddersfield Town back in August.

The victory came as a relief for Everton as it ended their four-game losing run in the Premier League, for their first win since February 12 when they defeated Leeds United 3-0.

After breaking his hand while celebrating, Lampard praised match-winner Iwobi and he described the late goal as a reward for his hard work in training.

“He trains so well. You see how hard he works,” Lampard told the club’s website.

“I'm delighted he's the man that gets the goal to win it for us. He needs to believe in himself more because we know the quality he has.

"I've broken my hand in the celebrations. My bones must be going soft, I don't remember the moment.

"It was an amazing night and we need those nights. Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere.

"Everton fans wanted to see passion. We proved what we could be tonight."

The Toffees remain unmoved in the 17th spot despite the win with 25 points and they still have two games in hand.

Next up for Lampard's men, is an FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.