Iwobi and Gueye: How Everton's African stars suffered against Bissouma's Tottenham Hotspur

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank Lampard’s men suffered back-to-back defeats having leaked two second half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead a minute before the hour mark as Harry Kane beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from the penalty mark. The victory was sealed four minutes before full time after Pierre Hojbjerg turned home Rodrigo Bentancur’s assist. Iwobi and Gueye were in action for the Toffees, albeit, it could not prevent the Goodison Park giants from losing.

HOW DID IWOBI TURN UP? Undoubtedly Everton’s best player in the ongoing campaign, the Nigeria international played from start to finish but he would rue Hojbjerg’s deflection off him for Spurs’ second goal. Iwobi put up an average shift as stats showed he accounted for zero shots, one cross, and one dribble, with 32 passes, 26 passes and a passing accuracy of 92.3 percent. His defensive duties saw him make one tackle with a foul committed.

WHAT WAS GUEYE’S CONTRIBUTION? Starting against Conte’s men, the Senegal international played for 81 minutes before he was subbed off for Salomon Rondon. He put up a good defensive showing with two interceptions and two clearances and zero blocked shots. Unlike Iwobi, he committed two fouls and was cautioned by referee Paul Tierney in the 24th minute. On the attacking side of life, he contributed 36 passes and an impressive 94.4 passing accuracy to his credit.

DID BISSOUMA FARE BETTER? The Mali international was introduced for Richarlison in the 52nd minute. To show for 38 minutes of playing, he accounted for two key passes, 28 passes and a passing accuracy of 100%.

WHAT ELSE? Abdoulaye Doucoure was an unused substitute despite returning to the Everton squad after attending to family issues.

DID YOU KNOW? Everton have won just two of their 14 away Premier League games under Frank Lampard (D3 L9), with two defeats at Tottenham (also 5-0 in March).

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Iwobi and Gueye are expected to feature when Everton visit Newcastle United in their next league encounter.