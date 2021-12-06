Iwobi & Aubameyang benched as Everton lock horns with Arsenal

Alex Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been benched as Everton face Arsenal in Monday’s English Premier League encounter.

The Gunners – who crumbled 3-2 to Manchester United their last time out – would be hoping to return to winning ways against Rafael Benitez’s team, who are winless after eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

For Aubameyang, he was dropped to the bench due to poor performance in recent matches for the North Londoners.

In his absence, Alexandre Lacazette will lead the attacking line while relying on service from Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

While Kieran Tierney replaces Nuno Tavares at left-back, Granit Xhaka returns from injury to partner Ghana international Thomas Partey.

Joining Aubameyang as substitutes are Cote d’Ivoire’s Nicolas Pepe, Egypt’s Mohamed ElNeny, Anglo-Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah and Nigeria prospect Arthur Okonkwo.

On the other hand, Mali prospect Abdoulaye Doucoure gets the nod to start in Everton’s midfield alongside Demarai Gray, Allan and Anthony Gordon in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Super Eagles star Iwobi joins Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the substitute bench.

Although Everton are struggling for form, manager Mikel Arteta claimed his team will face a formidable challenge.

"[They are] a team that wants to put things right and win, and on Monday night at Goodison, I know what I am going to expect under the lights with the fans they have so it will be a tough game," he told the club website.

"There are a lot of teams that are going through that [poor form] because this is a league has become that competitive that the moment you lose a game or two, the pressure is coming for everybody.

"It is no different there, obviously it's a very special place to go back there because I had some amazing years there, so I'm looking forward to it."

After Monday’s encounter, Arsenal welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday before trying West Ham United for size four days later.