Fulham manager Marco Silva has discussed Alex Iwobi's importance ahead of their Premier League fixture against Everton on Saturday.

Iwobi featured in every league match this season

He has managed five assists from 12 matches

Former Everton boss sings Nigerian's praises

WHAT HAPPENED? The 45-year-old Portuguese tactician signed the Nigeria international for the Toffees from Arsenal on August 8, 2019, when he penned a five-year contract.

Iwobi had limited game time under Silva but the arrival of Frank Lampard, who replaced Rafa Benitez in January 2022, has seen the Super Eagle turn his game around.

Speaking ahead of the Fulham versus Everton fixture at Craven Cottage, Silva, who managed the Toffees for only 18 months, praised Iwobi's improvement, saying he was now showing the qualities which made the coach sign him in the first place.

WHAT DID SILVA SAY? "Iwobi is doing well and showing the quality I knew he had," Silva said as quoted by West London Sport.

"He can play out wide or in the middle like he is now and is a dynamic player.

"It is clear to me that he is helping Everton a lot on and off the ball and the players around him are giving him the support to play with a bit more freedom as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old Iwobi has managed 12 appearances for Everton this campaign and scored one goal. He has assisted five goals for his teammates.

In his last appearance against Crystal Palace, Iwobi created two assists as Everton went on to win 3-0 at Goodison Park.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? He will surely get another start when Everton travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Toffees are currently 12th on the table with 13 points from 12 matches.