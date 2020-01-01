IWL 2020 Final: Gokulam Kerala pip KRYPHSA to the title

The Malabarians come on top in a five-goal thriller of a final in Bengaluru...

Gokulam Kerala have clinched the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2020 championship with a 3-2 win over Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday.

The southern side took the early lead through Prameshwori Devi (2') and Kamala Devi (25') before Dangmei Grace (34') pulled one back for her side ahead of the break.

A fine save by M. Linthoingambi Devi in the 69th minute kept the Manipuri outfit in the game and they used the momentum to score the equaliser with Ratanbala Devi (73') finding the back of the net. However, Sabitra Bhandari (87') was at hand to score the winner for Gokulam.

Coming into the final, KRYPHSA had picked six wins out of six matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding only only against Kenkre FC in their penultimate encounter. Whereas Gokulam amassed 31 goals after getting past defending champions Sethu FC to make it to the summit clash.