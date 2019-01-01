'I've always wanted to play at Old Trafford' - Grealish gives Man Utd hope amid transfer rumours

The Aston Villa midfielder has been touted for a switch to the Theatre of Dreams in 2020, which is his "favourite ground in the Premier League"

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has admitted that he's "always wanted to play at Old Trafford" amid links with Manchester United as the January transfer window approaches.

Grealish has been a standout player for newly-promoted Villa in the first half of the season, contributing five goals and five assists in 17 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old got himself on the scoresheet in sublime fashion in an away fixture against United on December 1, curling the ball into the top corner from a difficult angle to help Dean Smith's team earn a credible 2-2 draw.

Solskjaer was full of praise for Grealish after the match , fueling rumours that the Red Devils could launch a bid for his services in the new year.

The English playmaker has dropped his own transfer hint ahead of Villa's meeting with Watford on Saturday, describing his strike at Old Trafford as his "favourite goal ever".

"That was my favourite goal ever. Scoring at Old Trafford, I’ve always wanted to play at Old Trafford,’ Grealish told Sky Sports .

"I’ve played there before in a reserve cup final but it’s not the same when it’s like that. That’s obviously my favourite ground in the Premier League.

"It was one of them, as soon as I shot I knew it was going into the top corner and I couldn’t have hit it any better."

Grealish added on his aspirations heading into 2020: "I just want to go into the year, go off the back of 2019 with goals and assists, and fingers crossed get an England call-up.

"That's the main thing, and keep Villa up."

Villa find themselves in the relegation zone after 19 fixtures, but they can move clear of danger by beating 17th placed Watford at Vicarage Road.

They will be buoyed for the crucial fixture after picking up a morale-boosting 1-0 victory at home to Norwich on Boxing Day.

Smith can then start preparing his side for another tricky away fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor on New Year's Day, before focus shifts to a third-round FA Cup tie at Fulham on January 4.

United are due to play Burnley themselves on Saturday, fresh from a 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford less than 48 hours ago