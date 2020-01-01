'It's my responsibility' - Zidane takes blame for Real Madrid's first half struggles in Atletico derby

Los Blancos were second best in the first half of their derby win over their city rivals, with their coach taking the blame

Zinedine Zidane accepted responsibility for Real Madrid's sluggish display in the first half of their derby victory over Atletico Madrid.

Karim Benzema's goal early in the second half secured a 1-0 win for Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu, extending Madrid's lead over second-placed Barcelona to six points on the Liga standings.

However, Madrid were certainly second best before the break and were fortunate not to have gone behind, with Vitolo going close and Angel Correa hitting the woodwork.

Zidane made two changes at the break, introducing Vinicius Jr - who played a key part in Benzema's winner - and Lucas Vazquez, with Federico Valverde, who had started out wide, moving inside.

"I was not happy with what I saw on the pitch in the first half. But it was not the players' fault, it was my responsibility," Zidane told a news conference.

"So I changed Isco and Toni [Kroos], but it could have been another two. A change was needed.

"Five in midfield has worked before. But not today, we found it hard to get into the game, were not good with the ball. But in the end when things are not working, you must change it, I am here for that too.

"We began the second half in a different way, opening up the pitch, pressuring up high. We were better in everything, we deserved to win and take the three points. We cannot always play really well from the first minute."

Madrid are clear in La Liga and also into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, while they face Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Zidane, though, would not be drawn on any talk of a potential domestic and European treble.

"No. We are just happy to have won a difficult game today," Zidane said. "We have many difficult games left, in the Copa, La Liga and Champions League. We've won nothing yet, just the Supercopa, and the path is very long."

Atleti's defeat means they have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions and are 13 points behind their city rivals in La Liga.

"We are worried by the situation, for sure," Diego Simeone told a news conference.

"We know we need to work hard to turn things around. We will be getting back players soon, and need to keep competing in the league and Champions League."