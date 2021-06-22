'It's a pity' - Eder Militao laments Real Madrid's loss of 'legend' Ramos

A Brazilian centre-half on the Blancos' books was enjoying working with a World Cup winner that has now dropped into the free agent pool

Eder Militao says it is "a pity that Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid", with the Brazilian defender disappointed to be no longer working alongside "a legend" at Santiago Bernabeu.

Efforts were made to keep a World Cup winner in the Spanish capital, but deadlines for contract extensions passed and an iconic centre-half is now preparing to head elsewhere.

Militao may be about to see the path cleared for him to take on a more regular role at the heart of Real's defence, but he would have preferred to have remained in competition with an all-time great.

What has been said?

"It’s a pity that Ramos left Real Madrid," Militao told reporters while away on Copa America duty with Brazil.

"I say it because inside our dressing room he was amazing.

"We all know the history he made and what he achieved during his years at Real Madrid. I don’t have words to describe how important he was.

"All that I learned from him these two years... he’s just an amazing person, he has a winning mentality.

"He’s surely a club legend and also a legend for those who like football. I wish him good luck and happiness wherever he goes."

Where will Ramos end up?

Ramos is yet to reveal where he will be plying his trade in 2021-22, with leading sides from across Europe said to be expressing interest in acquiring his undoubted talent.

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be leading that hunt, with the Ligue 1 heavyweights looking to add another vastly-experienced option to their defensive unit.

Premier League teams are also said to be keen, but Manchester United appear to be exploring alternative options as they mull over moves for the likes of Pau Torres and Raphael Varane.

A stint in MLS has also been mooted for Ramos, but it may be that he delays any move to America until he has taken in at least one more shot at Champions League glory.

