Italy penalty shootout record: How often have they won & lost?

The Azzurri have shown a capacity to handle the pressure of the 12-yard battle of wits, but what's their overall record like?

Italy are one of the most successful teams in international football, with a long history of competing at the business end of major tournaments.

They have competed in their fair share of penalty shootouts along the way and have even had to make the dreaded walk in two World Cup finals.

Goal brings you all the details about Italy's penalty shootout record, who they have won and lost against, and when.

What is Italy's overall penalty shootout record?

Italy have been in 10 penalty shootouts at major tournaments and they have won four of them, losing six.

Of the 10 shootouts they have contested, six of them have come at the European Championship and four at the World Cup.

Two of their penalty shootouts have come in the World Cup final - they lost to Brazil in 1994 and won against France in 2006.

Date Opponent Result Tournament stage Jun 21, 1980 Czechoslovakia 9-8 loss Euro 80 third-place play-off Jul 3, 1990 Argentina 4-3 loss World Cup 90 semi-final Jul 17, 1994 Brazil 3-2 loss World Cup 94 final Jul 3, 1998 France 4-3 loss World Cup 98 quarter-final Jun 29, 2000 Netherlands 3-1 win Euro 2000 semi-final Jul 9, 2006 France 5-3 win World Cup 2006 final Jun 22, 2008 Spain 4-2 loss Euro 2008 quarter-final Jun 24, 2012 England 4-2 win Euro 2012 quarter-final Jul 2, 2016 Germany 6-5 loss Euro 2016 quarter-final Jul 6, 2021 Spain 4-2 win Euro 2020 semi-final

Interestingly, Italy lost the first four penalty shootouts they were involved in, suffering defeat at the hands of Czechoslovakia, Argentina, Brazil and France.

Their first penalty shootout victory came at Euro 2000, when they beat the Netherlands in the semi-final. Since then, their record in shootouts has been good, winning three more times in five contests.

While it would be glib to suggest that Italy have become uniquely adept at winning penalty shootouts, with four wins from six since the turn of the century, they win two times out of three.

There is no doubt that they know how to navigate them, regularly producing players who seem at ease with the pressure of taking penalties.

They scored all of their penalties in the 2006 World Cup final victory against France, for example, while Andrea Pirlo's Panenka penalty against Joe Hart at Euro 2012 is a classic moment.

Similarly, the demeanour of Giorgio Chiellini ahead of the semi-final penalty shootout against Spain at Euro 2020 was remarked upon as an indicator of Italy's comfort with the pressure of the 12-yard showdown.

The legendary defender was full of smiles and laughs with Spain captain Jordi Alba during the coin-toss to determine which team went first, but denied that he was engaged in 'mind games'.

"I always have a smile on my face but have the utmost respect for my opponents," Chiellini explained.

"I will hug them, smile or have a laugh but that’s something that I have always done. I have done that in these games and even more so in this European Championship.

"I am trying to really enjoy every single moment."