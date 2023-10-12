Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have returned to their club sides from the Italy camp after being quizzed over alleged betting breaches.

The FIGC have confirmed both players have left the Italy squad ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

"The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Public Prosecutor's Office of Turin has notified investigative acts to footballers Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently meeting with the national team at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano," read a statement from the FIGC.

"Regardless of the allegations, we believe in this situation the players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next days. The Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow them to return to their respective clubs."

More to follow...