'It would be fine to move to a rival club' - Chelsea's Willian opens door to Arsenal or Tottenham move

The Brazilian has admitted he would have no problem moving to one of the Blues' main London rivals if he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea midfielder Willian has opened the door to a summer move to Arsenal or Tottenham, expressing his belief that "it would be fine to move to a rival club".

Willian's seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge could draw to a close when his current contract expires at the end of June.

The Blues have offered the 31-year-old the chance to extend his stay in west London, but a disagreement over the length of contract could see him move on to pastures new.

Willian has openly admitted that he is holding out for a fresh three-year deal with Chelsea, but also refused to rule out negotiating with any potential suitors during in an interview with Fox Sports in April.

Arsenal and Spurs are both reportedly considering signing the Brazil international on a free transfer, while Liverpool and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in his services.

Quizzed on the ongoing speculation surrounding his future by Youtube channel Desimpedidos, Willian responded: “It really is a hard decision. I identified myself a lot at Chelsea, I have a lot of love for everyone at the club, and the fans.

“However, it is like I said before, if I leave Chelsea with no trouble and leaving the doors open, it would be fine to move to a rival club.”

Pressed on whether a move abroad could also be an option, Willian added: “I don’t know.

"I like London and so does my family. However, this is a question that I still don’t know the answer to, if I will stay at Chelsea, move to another team from London, or leave England.”

Willian went on to deny that ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has been in contact over a possible reunion Tottenham, but did describe the Portuguese tactician as the "best coach" he has ever played under.

“No, no. I did not get anything from Mourinho even though I have a good relationship with him," said the experienced playmaker.

“He is not only a great coach but also a great friend of mine. Sometimes we talk but regarding this situation, he totally respects it.

“I learnt a bit from each of them [my other managers] but I identified myself more with Mourinho for sure. He trusted in my potential, liked my football, gave me full confidence to play. He is the best coach I have worked with.”