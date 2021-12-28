'It won't be an easy group' - Al Ahly coach Mosimane on facing former club Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has predicted “difficult games” after being pooled in Caf Champions League Group A alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and two Sudanese teams.

After travelling to Cairo on February 25, Sundowns will travel to Sudan twice to face Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Al Merrikh.

It will be a second season running for Al Ahly and Sundowns to meet in the Champions League.

On their way to Champions League glory last term, Mosimane guided the Cairo giants to a quarter-final, first leg, 2-0 home win, before a 1-1 draw in Pretoria in the second leg.

“It won’t be an easy group. We have Sundowns, Al Hilal, and Al Merrikh who are all experienced in the Caf Champions League,” Mosimane told Al Ahly’s website.

“We have a lot of difficult games to play, as all the other three teams will be looking to qualify from the group. I am at a club which won the title 10 times.

“Our fans always expect us to win all the competitions we compete in. I am very proud and honoured to have won the last two Caf Champions League titles with Al Ahly.”

Al Ahly are the Champions League defending champions, helping them to the last two titles of the continent’s elite club competition.

He has also guided them to two Caf Super Cups, the latest one coming last week.

“When you are the Ahly coach, you will always be under pressure to win the continental title. I won two times, so why I can’t win the third title? The mission is not easy, but the team can win the third title in a row,” said Mosimane as per Al Ahram.

“Ahly are playing in a tough group, and I think one of the Sudanese teams will eliminate the other. Let’s face Sundowns again, they’re looking forward to defeating us, but we can beat them again.”

The Champions League group draw was conducted on Tuesday with another Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu being drawn in the same group as seasoned campaigners Raja Casablanca, ES Setif and Horoya.

But Mosimane is not mentioning Usuthu among the teams he feels will reach the quarter-finals.

“Zamalek have a good chance of reaching the next stage. I expect that Ahly, Zamalek, Sundowns, Esperance, Sportive Etoile, Wydad, and Raja, will qualify to the quarter-finals, as these teams always make it to the round of eight, and I think my predictions will be 80 percent right,” Mosimane said.