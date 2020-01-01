'It will be fantastic to wear Fiorentina shirt' - Kouame

The Ivorian forward has not been able to get any minutes on the pitch since November 2019 because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Christian Kouame has stated how "fantastic" it would be to make his Fiorentina debut whenever he is fit.

The 22-year old Ivory Coast international has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury for more than six months and has been unable to feature for the Viola since moving on loan from Genoa in January.

Serie A action returns after a three-month suspension this weekend and Kouame is hopeful he gets to play in the remaining round of fixtures having stepped up his fitness during the lockdown period.

The Florence-based outfit will take on Brescia at the Artemio Franchi next Monday evening.

"The team is working more and more to be ready to return to the field. It will probably take a little more time for me," Kouame told TuttoMercato.

"I certainly really want to go back to playing, but everything must be done without haste. I am constantly followed by medical and technical staff and only when it is all right and the doctor will give his ok then I will return to full capacity with the group, with which, however, I am already doing various parts of training and preparation.

"I am sure it will be an extraordinary emotion [making Fiorentina debut]. When the time comes, it will be fantastic to be able to wear this shirt. Since my arrival I have received so much affection from clubs and fans, I hope to be able to return as soon as possible."

Kouame also spoke about the issue of racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Football has stood in solidarity with black people across the world who have been protesting and Kouame says the problem must be tackled, hence discussions must continue.

"It is important that we never stop talking about racism," Kouame explained.

"At this moment what is happening in America and all over the world makes it clear how much this issue is felt, but when the media hype for the death of George Floyd will be over, then yes, it will be important to continue to focus attention on a problem that exists and must be fought at all levels."