'It will be difficult to stay at Chelsea' - Giroud seeking January exit as he targets France Euro 2020 squad

The 33-year-old forward has found playing time hard to come by under Frank Lampard, and doesn't want to miss the plane to the European Championships

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is eyeing a January move away from Stamford Bridge as he looks to secure a place in the France squad for Euro 2020.

The 33-year-old has played a little over three matches worth of football this season, with his only goal this campaign coming against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

Tammy Abraham is leading the line under Frank Lampard, with Michy Batshuayi preferred as first reserve – and the former Arsenal forward does not see himself in Chelsea blue for much longer.

“It will be difficult to stay at Chelsea,” he told Le Dauphine Libere.

“I’m going to have a chat with the coach. Chances are, there will be a change because I don’t have enough time to express myself on the pitch.

“For the moment, I am a Chelsea player. I still have some games to play here before the transfer window opens [on January 1].

“Then we will sit around a table and find the best decision for me. France is one of the possible solutions.”

Giroud is just three games short of a century of international caps for France, and he has 39 goals to show for his 97 games to date.

At club level, his goal return has dropped since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and finding himself spending more time on the bench than on the pitch.

Despite this, he has still featured regularly for Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning France side – but his lack of playing time for his club has left him open to criticism.

“There will always be critics,” Giroud admitted.

“This is mainly due to the fact that I am getting less playing time at club level. There is a big expectation around me with the national team.

“[Euro 2020 is] a priority. It may me one of my last challenges in blue.

“I have my sights set on the Euros. I am focused on this goal and I will do everything I can to get there.”

If Giroud does make the squad, he will be in for a challenge.

France have been drawn in what looks like next summer’s ‘group of death’ with Germany and Portugal, with a play-off winner still to be found for the final spot.