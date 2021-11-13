‘It was something that I perfected’ – Okocha explains iconic rainbow flick over Parlour

Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed what prompted him to attempt that iconic rainbow flick against Arsenal during a Premier League match in the 2002-03 season.

The 48-year-old former Nigeria international, while turning out for Bolton took the ball to the corner flag with the game tied at 2-2 and he did the unthinkable, flicking the ball over Ray Parlour, and this moment of brilliance continues to amaze viewers.

19 years down the line, and Okocha has explained how he had managed the skill.

“It was something that I perfected,” Okocha said as quoted by talkSPORT.

“It’s all about doing it at the right time and the right moment we were trying to see out the game, play out the draw, which was a massive result for us, and in that little corner that was always on for me.”

Okocha has also admitted he did not do enough research before moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Bolton in the Premier League.

“I will say that it’s obvious that I didn’t really do my research before signing for Bolton,” Okocha continued.

“As a football person, football comes first, not the city, not the lifestyle, but one thing that’s clear is that the training ground was different, the attitude towards the games was different.”

On playing under the guidance of Sam Allardyce at Reebok Stadium, Okocha said: “It took me a while to really understand what Sam’s philosophy was, but once I understood it, it was a bit easier then.

“After a while, I realised that it’s not really that kind of long-ball person, but it was all he had then, the players that he had then he can only play direct football with them because they haven’t got the ability to out-possess the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United, so he was playing to his strengths.

“But then when we came in and when he started bringing players with better quality in his squad, we started playing a bit more possession football.”

On what Allardyce couldn’t stand, Okocha said: “One thing he kept to was fannying about in our own defence line,” Okocha explained with a laugh.

“That gets him crazy so he made it clear to us that whatever we’re bringing to the team, our own ideas should be in the final third and not in our own half.

“He’s a big lad so you have to respect his opinion, you have to respect that, but it’s always good to know what the managers want from you.”

Apart from England, Okocha enjoyed an 18-year career across Germany, Turkey, France, and Qatar.