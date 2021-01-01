‘It was a pleasure to score’ – West Brom’s Diagne thrilled to score against Manchester United

The Senegal international is glad to score against the Red Devils while hoping to keep the goals coming for the Baggies

West Bromwich Albion Mbaye Diagne is thrilled to have scored against Manchester United while expressing his desire to keep finding the net for the Baggies.

The 29-year-old forward - who joined Sam Allardyce’s men on loan from Galatasaray until the end of the season – got his maiden English topflight strike in his team’s 1-1 draw with the Red Devils on February 14.

Two minutes into the tie at Old Trafford, he outmuscled Victor Lindelof to head Conor Gallagher’s cross past David Dea Gea. With that, he became only the 20th Senegalese to find the net in the Premier League.

The former Kasimpasa man is gratified to score against a ‘big team’ like United, while hoping to keep firing on all cylinders having settled down in England.

“I feel like I have adapted to the Premier League and England now,” Diagne told club website.

“I think it was difficult at the start because of lots of reasons including the driving, the language and the different way of life.

“The Premier League is living up to its reputation. I like it when the games are tough. You have to fight and I like fighting to win games and score goals. I am really enjoying playing in the Premier League.

“I was really happy to score against Manchester United a few weeks ago. I was really happy for the team that we secured an important draw against a really big team like Man United.

“It was a pleasure to score. I want to show that I can score goals against any team.”

“I want to have those feelings I felt against Manchester United again. In that game I missed some chances and I scored the most difficult one,” he continued.

“If I get chances, I know I will score goals. If I score goals, I will be helping out my team which is the main thing I want to do.

“The manager believes in me and he has faith in me.

“I was scoring more goals when I was at Galatasaray, but I know the Turkish league more than I know the Premier League.

“I am getting to know all my new team-mates and the link-up still isn’t 100% but it’s getting better and better.

“It’s my job to adapt and score goals and I’m confident of doing that. I’m feeling better each game in every aspect. I really like it here at West Bromwich Albion.”

He is expected to be on parade when Allardyce’s side welcomes Everton to the Hawthorns in Thursday’s league showdown.