‘It's frightening form’ – Liverpool’s Salah deserves every applause for his goals – Trent

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has described as “frightening” the current form of winger Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international scored his 21st goal of the season for the Reds as they secured a vital 1-0 win against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

In the Premier League so far this season, Salah has managed 14 goals from 16 appearances and he is currently the top scorer followed by Jamie Vardy of Leicester City, who has nine goals while Diogo Jota of Liverpool is third on eight goals.

Salah has only failed to score or assist in two games – against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Burnley in the Premier League.

His performance has caught the eye of the England international, Alexander-Arnold, who feels the Pharaoh’s scoring form is getting ridiculous and deserves every applause that he gets.

“And the assists. Look, it’s frightening form. There's not even a handful of players that can say they're putting up those numbers in the last five, 10 years,” Trent said as quoted by the club's official website.

“You've got two, three max that are doing it at a high-level week in, week out. I can't remember the last game he didn't score or assist, to be honest. It's getting ridiculous!

“But it's a credit to have him in the team. He's an outstanding lad and he works hard for it – it doesn't come by luck. You see him on a daily basis working hard, putting in the work, and taking care of himself.

“He deserves every applause that he gets, every award and he deserves to be spoken so highly of. No-one around here can say a bad word about him.”

Salah’s scoring form could be halted in January when he travels to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations finals set to run from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon. Apart from Salah, Liverpool are also set to lose Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Naby Keita of Guinea.

Salah’s Egypt are drawn in Group D alongside Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, and Sudan and they will face the Super Eagles in their opener at Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.