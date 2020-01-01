'It means so much - Matchwinner Mount proud of first England goal at Wembley

The midfielder made the difference as the Three Lions sealed the three points in the Nations League match against Belgium

Mason Mount was proud of scoring his match-winning goal for England against Belgium on Sunday.

Belgium had taken an early lead in the UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty to break the deadlock, only for Marcus Rashford to pull the home side level before half time.

Chelsea midfielder Mount struck in the second half to seal a 3-1 win for the Three Lions, with his decisive effort bouncing off of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld and flying past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

But the deflection did not make the goal any less special for the 21-year-old, whose only previous goal for England came last November when they won 4-0 in Kosovo.

"It's a special achievement to score my first goal at Wembley, I found myself in a bit of space and had only one thing on my mind," he said to Sky Sports.

"It took a really big deflection but it doesn’t matter how they go in. I'll take it."

He added to BBC Radio 5 Live: "Playing at Wembley and scoring against the number one ranked side and getting three points is massive for us. It means so much."

England are now unbeaten in their last seven matches and are in action again on Wednesday when they meet Denmark in another Nations League tie.

Mount is happy with their latest victory and believes it shows they are making progress under Gareth Southgate.

"We know what we can do. We know what players we've got in this group, that can perform, especially in these big games," he added.

"We want to win these games and keep improving and pushing to win things together and I think we're on the right path.

"It probably wasn't going to go in, but I'll take that every day. It means so much to me. Every opportunity to play for your country is massive, all of the boys are so behind each other. We're such a group, such a family and we keep pushing.

"We're all on the same path to win things together. We can get better and we can get better, we know that. Everybody wants to work hard for each other."