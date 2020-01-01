'It happened overnight' - Wigan defender Kipre admits shock and feeling of betrayal over administration

The 23-year-old defender says the Latics will keep fighting but a points deduction leaves them staring relegation in the face

Wigan defender Cedric Kipre says there is a feeling of betrayal at the Championship club after they were placed into administration this week.

The 2013 FA Cup winners, currently 14th in the second tier, are facing a 12-point deduction from the Football Association.

The Latics sit seven points clear of the drop zone with six games to play. If Wigan avoid relegation, the deduction will be applied to the final table at the end of the season but if they go down regardless, it will be applied next season instead.

Wigan have been on good form since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break, winning all three of their matches so far.

“It's a little bit complicated,” Kipre admitted to Goal.

“On Tuesday night, we came out of a big match against Stoke [which they won 3-0], and the next day we heard the news.

“It's tough, especially since we were in a good spell. We haven't lost since February 8, and here we are, told that we will be losing 12 points at the end of the season.

“It's hard to swallow, but we are focused on the pitch, hoping the leaders find a solution.”

If the season ended today, Wigan would drop from their healthy mid-table position to dead last in the Championship.

“Of course it is unfair,” Kipre said.

“The owners decided to leave Wigan without explaining the reasons. We were not aware of their departure, and according to what the directors of the club told us, it happened overnight. They themselves did not understand.”

Asked if there was a feeling of betrayal, Kipre replied: “Completely!

“With our salaries, we still do not know what will happen.

“Their goal is to find a buyer as quickly as possible so that we can at least be paid until the end of the season.

“We hope to receive at least half of our pay. That would be good. If not, it will be complicated.

“I try to be positive. There is always hope. We have six games left. If we get five or six wins, it could be enough for us.”

Wigan face a challenge in their next fixture, as they travel to face promotion-chasing Brentford on Saturday.