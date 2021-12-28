‘It gives us a lot of confidence’ – Schlupp reflects on Crystal Palace win over Norwich City

Jeffrey Schlupp claims Crystal Palace’s 3-0 victory over Norwich City will give the Eagles a lot of confidence.





Despite playing without Wilfried Zaha – who is out on a card suspension – as well as manager Patrick Vieira due to illness, the South London side subdued Dean Smith’s men at Selhurst Park.

That result helped Palace return to winning ways having bowed 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last time out on Boxing Day.

Speaking after the match, the Ghana international who was among the goalscorers praised his team for their strong response to their loss against Antonio Conte’s team.

“It was an important result for us today,” Schlupp was quoted by the club website.

“We obviously needed to bounce back well from the game against Tottenham, which we lost. We managed to do that very well today.

“It shows of course, especially in this period where you have a lot of games coming thick and fast, that we have good squad depth.

“We’ve shown that again – we rotated a few players and players came in who haven’t played as much as others and we’ve got two massive players missing for us today but we still managed to put on a good performance to win 3-0.

“It gives us a lot of confidence going into other games where you might rotate players but manage to keep a high level of performance.”

The 29-year-old’s strike was his second of the 2021-22 English top-flight campaign and he reflected on the effort by stating: “I was a bit disappointed with a chance before that [goal] so as soon as I saw the ball come in the box with Odsonne I was anticipating a ricochet or something like that.

“It managed to fall to me and I just thought: kick it hard, get it on target. I managed to do that and got it in."

Following their victory, Palace climbed to ninth on the log having garnered 23 points from 19 matches.

Schlupp will play no part when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations commences in January after failing to make Milovan Rajevac’s provisional squad.