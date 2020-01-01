ISL Stat pack: Antonio Habas - The coach who knows how to win when it matters the most

Habas is the only coach to have won two ISL titles...

Three play-offs, two finals and two Indian Super League (ISL) titles - Antonio Habas knows how to win when it matters the most.

It is not that his teams play attractive football throughout the league stage. On the contrary, Habas has never managed to finish on top of the table after the league stage.

In 2014, ATK managed to win just four times in 14 matches and even in the previous season when they looked favourites for the top spot, a 3-1 loss to Chennaiyin in the final league game dashed their hopes for a spot in the AFC Champions League.

But during the business end of the tournament, Habas' teams would more often than not shift that extra gear to get the better of the opponent.

In the inaugural edition of ISL, ATK were locked in a goalless draw with FC Goa in the semi-finals after the two-legs but, the red and whites held their nerves in the tie-breakers to reach the final. And in the title-decider, Mohammad Rafique scored a late winner deep into injury time to land the coveted trophy in Kolkata.

Whereas in 2019-20, Bengaluru FC won the first leg and even scored a vital away goal in the return leg, yet Habas managed to guide his team from troubled waters to a safe harbour as the side scored three on the trot. In the final, his men once again put their best foot forward against Chennaiyin and won the match 3-1.

Here are the numbers for Habas' stint in India.

Parameter 2014 (ATK) 2015 (ATK) 2016 (FC Pune City) 2019-20 (ATK) Games 17 16 14 21 Won 6 8 4 12 Drawn 8 2 4 4 Lost 3 6 6 5 Points (Only league stage) 19 23 16 34 Goals Scored 17 28 13 39 Goals Conceded 13 21 16 18 Clean Sheets 8 1 2 9 Average Possession 46.88% 48.87% 50% 46.71% Average Total Passes per Game 362.29 355.12 391.78 325.28 Average Successful passes per game 256.70 262.80 247.85 208.38 Total Shots (Avg per game) 175 (10.29) 187 (11.68) 124 (8.85) 246 (11.71) Total Shots on target (Avg per game) 93 (5.47) 114 (7.125) 58 (4.14) 93 ((4.42) Total Tackles 388 479 283 693 Total Fouls 250 208 154 294

