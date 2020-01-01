Jamshedpur FC: A look into the career of midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of former Chicago Fire midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima...

Jamshedpur FC have signed Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima or Alex Lima for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Lima comes to India with a vast experience of play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo. He has also plied his trade in Switzerland and South Korea's second division.

Predominantly a central midfielder, the Brazilian can play multiple positions in midfield which will come in handy for coach Owen Coyle.

Jersey Number: 7

Professional debut

Born in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Lima graduated from Gremio Mauaense's youth team in 2008 and moved to Switzerland to join second division side FC Wohlen. In his first season, Lima did not feature in any of the matches and was subsequently sent on loan to another Swiss club FC Gossau.

In 2009-10 season, the midfielder finally made his professional debut for Gossau in the Swiss Challenge League against FC Servette.

Experience in MLS, Switzerland and South Korea

Alex Lima returned from loan to Wohlen in 2010-11 season and remained at the club for two more seasons where he made 48 appearances in 48 Swiss Challenge League matches.

In 2012, the Brazilian moved to the USA to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire where he had spent three seasons before heading to Houston Dynamo. It must be noted that Lima played under Coyle in 2015 and 2016.

From 2012 to 2017, Lima appeared in 157 MLS matches, scoring 13 goals. He was also the highest assist provider for Dynamo in 2017.

After his adventure in the USA, the midfielder moved to South Korea to join second division side Suwon FC. At Suwon, he had played 30 K League 2 matches, scoring five goals. The next season he moved to fellow K League 2 club FC Anyang where he appeared in 33 league games and scored 13 goals which was the most he had scored in a single season in his entire career.

Last stint

Lima last played for Vietnamese top division side Ho Chi Minh City FC in 2020. He had appeared in three matches for the club in V.League 1 before terminating his contract mutually with the club.