FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera: Kerala Blasters have improved since our last meeting

Lobera stated that his side's focus is on the AFC Champions League play-off spot...

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera has called for more focus in his team's remaining fixtures.

The Gaurs next take on Kerala Blasters in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

"I think from now every match is a final, for us and all teams in the same situation (fighting for the AFC Champions League play-off spot). It's a very important match and we have to move step by step. For us, it is a big opportunity and a big challenge for the players and the club (to play in the AFC Champions League) and we are working in this direction," Lobera expressed.

With five games left and a few players like Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia and Seriton Fernandes on three yellow cards, the coach is adamant that he will stick to his gameplan.

"I am thinking only about what is the best way to win a game. I don't think about some players with three yellows because it's possible that he can miss the next match. We need to win and as a coach, I need to pick the best 11," he mentioned.

On losing against ATK and Bengaluru away from home after having picked points from the duo in Goa, the Spaniard feels that 24 points are the best his side could garner.

He said, "I think we lost our big opportunities against Bengaluru (2-1 loss) and in the last match against ATK (2-0 loss). We have a six-point difference between the two teams but we need to focus on the future. From now, maybe we can pressurise the opponent team but my team is the most important team (for me). I think 24 points now is the best we could do."

Turning the focus to the match against Kerala Blasters, against whom Goa had to rely on a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw in Kerala back in December, Lobera feels that Eelco Schattorie's team has improved since that fixture.

"Every match is different. I think Kerala now have improved compared to the side we played in Kerala. Their important players have recovered (from injuries). Kerala lost the last match (3-2 against Jamshedpur) but the circumstance is very important, not only the result," he opined.