'Keep calm and be positive' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando shifts focus to Bengaluru tie after morale-boosting win against Odisha

The FC Goa coach wants his players to control their emotions on the field at the end of the season...

FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando was relieved to finally register a victory after six consecutive draws in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). The Gaurs defeated Odisha 3-1 on Wednesday and picked up three very important points in the top-four race.

The Spaniards in the team starred as Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez scored to render Diego Mauricio's strike ineffective.

After the game, Ferrando said, "I am satisfied because we got three points. It is good for the dressing room ambience after six draws.

"More or less, it is the end of the season. The emotion and stress are very difficult to control in the last few games. But to win today is good. It is difficult for all, it has been a hard season for all in these conditions.

"For me, the most important thing in the upcoming games is to control the emotions. It is very difficult and necessary to keep calm and be positive."

The Gaurs needed an injury-time equaliser from substitute Ishan Pandita to salvage a point against Chennaiyin in their last game but Ferrando feels delivered an improved display against bottom-placed Odisha.

"In this case, our set-pieces were better than the last game. Odisha's opportunities (happened) were because it was in transition. The team is working. I'm upset because we don't have a lot of time to work on training sessions"

Ferrando is pleased with the displays of defender Ivan Gonzalez who also got on the scoresheet in the game but claimed that the team will quickly turn their attention to the must-win game against Bengaluru on Sunday.

"I am very happy for Ivan. But for me, I never talk about individuals. Rest of the team was also perfect. (We will) go to the hotel, rest and then think about Bengaluru immediately. Important three points, it is necessary to focus on the next game."

Odisha boss Gerry Peyton admitted that Goa had too much quality on the ball and are a difficult side to beat.

Article continues below

"I am going to be very honest, they are a very very good side. Technically, they are one of the best in the ISL and that's why they are going for the title. Tactically, we matched them but technically, they were better than us and they took their goals well.

"It is very difficult to play against a technical team like Goa who keep the ball. It is waiting and making sure they don't play through to you and try to stay in the game as long as possible until you earn the right to get on the ball and start hitting them on counter-attacks," he concluded.