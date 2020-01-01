Juan Ferrando - I don't know why FC Goa did not win the ISL title so far

The 39-year-old stressed on the important of pre-season and analysing what their rivals are up to...

New FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando finds it surprising that the Gaurs have not won the Indian Super League (ISL) despite playing brilliant football under Sergio Lobera in the last three seasons.

FC Goa made it to the play-offs a record five times in six seasons, reaching the final twice (2015 and 2018-19). Under Lobera, they reached the play-offs in all three seasons but failed to win the ultimate prize.

"Goa played very good in the last three seasons. I don't know why exactly they did not win the title. I watched a lot of games of Goa and this is football. Sometimes one small mistake or wrong decision of referee can change the result. But in the end, Goa had three very good seasons on the whole."

More teams

Ferrando is up for the challenge, however. He feels it is very important to strike the right chords when it comes to transfers and also take a close look at how other clubs go about their business in the market.

"I watched a lot of (ISL) games but when I watch the games, I watch for details because now it's the time for transfers. For example, if players prefer to cross all the time or to play inside. This is the time to know about the players' attributes because some teams will change two or three players and maybe to change their playing style."

With the ongoing lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when the new season will kick-off. However, clubs are venturing into the transfer market to complete their squads.

"Some players decide to go different clubs and new players are coming. This year, it's difficult. But now in this case (Covid-19 pandemic), I am working with Ravi (Puskur, the club's Director of Football) to close the squad before the pre-season. There are some problems but I'm sure that we will have a good squad," he continued.

"Why the preseason is very important? Because you are working a lot and the player are only thinking about football. It's a moment to send the message and be clear about offensive or defensive tactics. You may also want to change some details which is why preseason is a critical moment for the coaching staff.

"In all the training sessions, exercises or tasks, we have a new message. In the end, if you repeat (the same message), the players learn. This is my way. We use a lot of videos and details but in football if you repeat the same message, the players understand," said the Spaniard.

Prior to accepting the FC Goa job, the former Malaga youth coach was not in the best of health which forced him out of his post at Volos FC. He had nothing short of a fairytale stint over three years wherein Ferrando led the newly formed Greek third division side to two successive promotions.

"I am perfect now. Those two months was difficult but now I'm very happy because my health is perfect. I'm ready to work and prepare for the new challenge," Ferrando asserted.