ISL: FC Goa’s Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins set to sign three-year contract extensions

The two Goan players are all set to extend their stay at FC Goa for the next few years...

FC Goa duo Brandon Fernandes and Glan Martins have each signed a three-year contract extension, Goal can confirm.

Brandon, 26, has been an integral member of the club since joining them in 2017. The winger had signed a two-year extension at the club in 2019 and the fresh term of three years is now set to keep him at the club till 2025.

The former Mumbai City midfielder played a crucial role in ISL season 6 where the Gaurs finished at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table and thereby becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League (ACL).

However, in the recently concluded season, Brandon had to sit out for as many as 10 games after suffering a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan where he had to be replaced by Devendra Murgaokar.

He returned to action as an added-time substitute for Saviour Gama in Goa's second leg semi-final clash of ISL 7 against Mumbai City that Juan Ferrando's side lost out on penalties. In all, Brandon has five goals and 18 assists from 64 ISL appearances.

Along with Fernandes, Martins has also extended his stay at the club till 2024. The 26-year-old midfielder has been a regular member of the Goan team's starting XI since joining them in last January transfer window from ATK Mohun Bagan as Lenny Rodrigues went the other way.

Martins, a late bloomer, made his ISL debut as an 84th-minute substitute in the Kolkata derby against East Bengal that the Mariners won 2-0. But he did not play a single full game under Antonio Lopez Habas at ATK Mohun Bagan amid 223 minutes over seven appearances.

Moving to Goa, he was first introduced as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against NorthEast United. He well and truly announced himself in FC Goa's 3-3 draw against Mumbai City where he scored a peach of a goal from distance. He became a regular under Ferrando and became a key member of the squad.

The contract extensions of the two Goan players comes as very good news for Juan Ferrando’s side who will be competing at the highest level in Asian club football this season, been clubbed with Iran's Persepolis FC, Qatar's Al-Rayyan and Al Wahda - the games of which will be played in Goa.

FC Goa are due to take on Al-Rayyan on Wednesday, April 14th in their opener.