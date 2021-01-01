'FC Goa is a compact team' - ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas expecting a tough game from the Gaurs

The Spanish boss expects a response from side after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC earlier this week...

Mumbai City might have pulled five points clear of ATK Mohun Bagan at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) table but the Mariners' head coach Antonio Habas feels his side can still trump the Islanders and finish top of the league.

ATK Mohun Bagan are back in action against FC Goa on Sunday, six days after falling to a 1-0 defeat against Mumbai City.

"The last match (1-0 defeat to Mumbai City) is history and history can change. This is football. We have to continue fighting hard and win every day without thinking about the last match," Habas professed.

The two-time ISL winner also stressed that the reverse tie between ATKMB and Goa that resulted in a 1-0 win for his side will have no bearing on Sunday's game.

"We know that Goa has good players and a good team but so do we. The previous match is the past. Now it's a different match because in football, two matches are never the same. Goa is a compact team with technically good players. I don't want to mark one player in a more special way. They will be absolutely a very difficult opponent but we also have our proposal," Habas expounded.

Forward Roy Krishna, after a scintillating start to the season that saw him score four goals in four games, has only scored twice in the last six matches. The ATKMB coach was asked if the Fijian is suffering from a lack of support up front.

"I don't think Roy Krishna is playing alone because in the last match we played with all the strikers we have in the team - we played [David] Williams, Manvir (Singh), Roy, Edu (Garcia) and Javi (Hernandez). We don't have any more strikers. Also, the opponent also has value in their defence," said the former Celta gaffer.

Meanwhile, midfield mainstay Carl McHugh has been deemed fit by Habas. ATKMB have a full-strength squad at their disposal and Habas is looking forward to the upcoming matches.

"Last season's opponents are not the same this year. Teams have signed good players and have a new squad. It's an absolutely different situation. Now after the first half of the season, I am very happy. I understand that we must play better. This is our target now," he signed out.