ISL: Coaches arrive in Goa, teams begin training

Most ISL clubs are set to begin their pre-season training by the end of next week...

Preparations for the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL), to be played entirely in Goa due to the Coronavirus pandemic, have started with clubs set to begin pre-season training at their assigned training grounds.

The teams, except for new entrants East Bengal, were assigned separate grounds to train by the league. East Bengal, who are the eleventh team to play in the ISL, have had their pre-season proceedings delayed due to the formalities regarding the transfer of ownership.

Four clubs - FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters have officially announced that their players have started on-field training. The others, except East Bengal, are set to take the practice ground by the end of next week.

More teams

While getting the Indian contingent to Goa was not an issue, foreign players and coaches have had to wait for the approval of their visas, which has been made difficult due to the ongoing pandemic.

Hyderabad, who were one of the first ISL teams to start training, did so under the guidance of their technical director Thangboi Singto. Their head coach Manuel Roca has already reached Goa while his counterparts and fellow Spaniards at Mumbai City and FC Goa, Sergio Lobera and Juan Ferrando are all expected to reach Goa by Monday.

Hyderabad FC players Aridane Santana and a couple of other Spaniards have reached Goa too.

Antonio Habas (ATK Mohun Bagan) was the first ISL head coach to mark his attendance in Goa, followed by Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle and NorthEast United's Gerard Nus. Kerala Blasters's Kibu Vicuna and Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat arrived on Saturday. Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolys Skynkis is also expected to arrive over the weekend. While the arrival date of Chennaiyin's coaches is to be decided, Odisha fans can expect Stuart Baxter to get on a plane to India soon as he has had his visa approved in the last few days.

Robbie Fowler, who was announced as the head coach of SC East Bengal, is not expected to arrive in India this week. All foreigners will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days in Goa.

East Bengal squad are expected to reach Goa by October 16th.