Chennaiyin FC's Csaba Laszlo: We didn't deserve to lose against Mumbai City

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo was infuriated with the poor decision making on the pitch and suggested that it cost his side the game.

Despite a fighting performance, Chennaiyin FC were consigned to a second consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) defeat on Wednesday as Mumbai City ran out 2-1 victors.

Jakub Sylvestr broke the deadlock for Chennaiyin FC in the 40th minute but strikes from Hernan Santana (45+4') and Adam Le Fondre (75') meant the Marina Machans had nothing to show for their efforts.

Chennaiyin could also consider themselves unlucky after seeing at least two strong penalty shouts turned down in a game they dominated throughout. The move that led to Mumbai City's equaliser also had a bit of controversy with Chennaiyin, perhaps rightly, claiming that a throw in the build-up should have been theirs.

More teams

Head coach Csaba Laszlo was unhappy with the refereeing and believes that cost his side the match. He also mentioned that decision on several fouls went against his side and they did not deserve to lose.

"Look, honestly, this was a game which was influenced by big decisions (from the officials) and that is not always acceptable. The last game also was the same in which a penalty was not given (for us). I think today if we watch the game, it was clear that three penalties or so (should have been given). Some big fouls (were committed) but (was not) considered. The first goal (for Mumbai), this was a clear throw in for us and this goal (is given). We accepted it. But generally, I feel we didn't deserve to lose the game," he said after the game.

Chennaiyin FC were also dealt a major blow during the game after first-choice defender Enes Sipovic suffered an injury in the first half and had to be susbtituted. But Laszlo said that his substitution did not cause any problem for the side as Memo Moura filled in capably for the Bosnian.

"Oh no! Even without Sipovic, we played good football. It is always a pain to lose a good player. But I don't know how serious is the injury but I hope he will be back. But then Memo came back and he replaced Sipovic very well. Memo had a good game. The second goal (for Mumbai City), maybe the organisation was not perfect," Laszlo admitted.