ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC sign Manuel Lanzarote as Rafael Crivellaro's replacement

The former FC Goa and ATK midfielder joins the Marina Machans till the end of the ongoing season...

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) winners Chennaiyin FC have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote who comes as a replacement of Rafael Crivellaro till the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former FC Goa and ATK midfielder will be land in Goa immediately and will undergo the mandatory quarantine period before joining the squad.

🗣️ "I am very happy and proud of the opportunity to play for a club that has won the ISL twice."@ManuLanzarote is eager to help the club achieve it's objectives after putting pen to paper with the Marina Machans 💪🏻



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/FXYv1MWoTq#AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 11, 2021

On signing for Chennaiyin, Lanzarote said, "I am very happy and proud of the opportunity to play for a club that has won the ISL twice. Although it will be a very short stage, I hope to contribute with my experience and be able to help my teammates to achieve our goal."

More teams

Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo also expressed his delight on the signing of the experienced footballer as he said, "Lanza (Manuel Lanzarote) is a seasoned professional with experience of playing in India. We hope to have him involved at the earliest and remain in the mix to push for the play-offs at that stage. Albeit for a short period, we welcome him to the club and look forward to working together in achieving our objectives."

The Spaniard came to India in the 2017-18 season and had joined FC Goa. He was an instant hit as he managed to score 13 goals and provided six assists in his debut season for the Gaurs. In the next season, Lanzarote had joined ATK FC where he played 14 matches and scored five goals and provided two assists.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Lanzarote returned to Spain to join Segunda B side CE Sabadell where he appeared in 22 games scoring four goals. He also helped the side gain promotion to the Spanish second division. The midfielder last played for Tercera Division side Sant Andreu where he played seven matches.

Lanzarote will be a like for like replacement for the Chennaiyin skipper who was earlier ruled out of the season due to an ankle ligament injury which he suffered while playing against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Marina Machans are currently on the eighth position on the league table after the first phase and have 11 points from 10 matches.