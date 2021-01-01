ISL 2020-21: Odisha vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Sergio Lobera's men cannot afford to drop any points if they want to keep themselves in contention for the ISL League Shield

ATK Mohun Bagan, whom Mumbai City face in the last league fixture of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season, dropping points in the 2-2 draw against Hyderabad gave the Islanders their final hope to finish the league stage at the summit when the Mumbai-based are against Odisha at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Odisha vs Mumbai City Date Wednesday, February 24 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Odisha Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Brad Inman



Mumbai City Possible XI:

Article continues below

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Hugo Boumous



Key Players - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ahmed Jahouh

