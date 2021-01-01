ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United part ways with head coach Gerard Nus

Khalid Jamil will replace Gerard Nus as the club's interim head coach...

NorthEast United have sacked their Spanish head coach Gerard Nus after just 11 matches in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the interim coach and he is already in quarantine in Goa.

The club made the announcement just hours after their 1-1 draw against Bengaluru on Tuesday, a result that extended the club's winless run to seven matches.

The statement from the club read, "NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish National after taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the club's philosophy and vision.

"The club would like to thank Mr Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours.

"Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season."

𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 pic.twitter.com/gUjf9TFErf — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 12, 2021

The Highlanders had started the campaign on a high under Nus as they had remained unbeaten in their first five matches with wins against Mumbai City and East Bengal. But after that their form took a dip. They have not won a single game in their last seven outings which prompted the club to make a decision.

Khalid Jamil had started the season as Nus' assistant but was later replaced by Alison Kharsyntiew who took charge on December 6.

Jamil had also served as NorthEast head coach last season for the last three matches after Robert Jarni had parted ways with the club

The Highlanders are currently in the seventh position on the league table with 12 points from 11 matches. They next face Jamshedpur on January 17.