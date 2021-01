ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Both teams are locked at 14 points from 13 games as they would like to strengthen their play-off hopes...

Kerala Blasters will be looking to do the double against Jamshedpur when the two sides meet again in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Date Wednesday, January 27 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

More teams

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - Jordan Murray, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Kibu Vicuna, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP



Key Players - Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra



Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Article continues below

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Peter Hartley



Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary