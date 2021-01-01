Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Comments()
Rehenesh TP, Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
ISL
Jamshedpur will want to move back into the top four while Kibu Vicuna's men need a positive result after back-to-back losses

Jamshedpur is set to host Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco in the 2020-21 Indian Super League on Sunday evening. Chennaiyin and Odisha will be in action earlier the same day.

Game Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
Date Sunday, January 10
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Kibu Vicuna, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

Editors' Picks

More teams
    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Jamshedpur Possible XI:   

    Jamshedpur possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - Narender Gahlot, David Grande, Nick Fitzgerald, Laldinliana Renthlei
    Suspended - None  

    Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh


    Kerala Blasters Possible XI: 

    Kerala Blasters possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None  

    Key Players - Jordan Murray, Sahal Samad      

     

    Close