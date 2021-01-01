ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Hyderabad are unbeaten for seven games while NorthEast United scored twice in five of their last six games

Ties on points (22) with third placed FC Goa, Hyderabad face NorthEast United 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, in the second fixture of Sunday's double delight. Jamshedpur take on East Bengal in the earlier kick-off of the day.

Game Hyderabad vs NorthEast United Date Sunday, February 7 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad Possible XI:

Injured - Joel Chianese

Quarantine - Souvik Chakrabarti

Suspended - None



Key Players - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara



Key Players - Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown