ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Having piped the Mariners to the ISL Shield, Sergio Lobera is eyeing his first ISL title while Antonio Habas is his third...

It's the final match of the season as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan vye for the ultimate prize of the 2020-21 season when the two sides meet at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Saturday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Saturday, March 13 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Bengali

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Mandar Rao Dessai



Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous



ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams