ISL 2020-21: FC Goa striker Igor Angulo wins the Golden Boot

Igor Angulo pipped Roy Krishna in the race for the Golden Boot...

After winning the Golden Boot with 24 goals from 37 games while at his former club Gornik Zabrze, FC Goa striker Igor Angulo has won the ISL Golden Boot in his first year in India.

Igor Angulo won the race for the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Boot with 14 goals from 21 games. ATK Mohun Bagan forward Roy Krishna also had 14 goals to his name but Angulo's better goal-per-minute ratio helped him win the contest.

After his goal against Mumbai City in the first leg of the first semi-final, Angulo equalled Roy Krishna's tally of 14 goals and lead the chart on account of a better conversion ratio (a goal in every 118 minutes) as compared to the Fijian's (a goal every 141* minutes).

The FC Goa talisman has been a success in his maiden season with the club and despite the Gaurs' exit from the play-offs, the Spaniard finished at the top of the goal scorer's chart based on this season's change in rules in determining who wins the Golden Boot.

It must be noted that last season when there were as many as three strikers (Bartholomew Ogbeche, Nerijus Valskis and Krishna) who topped the goalscorers chart with 15 goals, the winner was decided based on the number of assists. Both Valskis and Krishna had registered six assists from 20 and 21 games respectively and the Lithuanian won the individual award on account of playing fewer minutes, while Ogbeche scored as many times in just 16 games but had only one assist to his name.

"It's frustrating for the rules to be changed. Last season, even Ogbeche could have won it," Krishna had said ahead of the ISL final against Mumbai City.

Krishna failed to get on the scoresheet in the ISL final in which Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to lift the trophy. The Fijian striker received the ISL Player of the Season award for his excellent performances for the Mariners.