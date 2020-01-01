Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 fixtures: First test against FC Goa

Bengaluru FC
Can Bengaluru FC start the 2020-21 ISL season with a win against FC Goa?

Bengaluru FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) season with a mouthwatering clash against FC Goa on November 22 at the Fatorda Stadium.

Carles Cuadrat's team will then face Hyderabad in their second match on November 28 at the same venue. 

The Blues will take on rivals Kerala Blasters on December 13.

    The full list of Bengaluru's fixtures released so far can be found below: 

    Here are Bengaluru's first 10 fixtures. 

    Date Opponent Time Venue

    November 22

    		 FC Goa 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    November 28 Hyderabad 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    December 4    		 Chennaiyin  7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    December 8 NorthEast United 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    December 13 Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    December 17 Odisha 7:30 PM

    GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    December 21 ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    December 28    		 Jamshedpur 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    January 5    		 Mumbai City 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    January 9    		 East Bengal 7:30 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda


    Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

    Bengaluru lost to ATK in the ISL play-offs last season. However, they will be looking to do better when the seventh season starts rolling. 

