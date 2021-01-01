Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
David Williams Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7
ISL
The Mariners need a win to go back on top and NorthEast United to end their four-game winless run...

Immediately after East Bengal versus Odisha, ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in the second of Sunday's double header in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
Date Sunday, January 3
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

NorthEast United training ISL 7

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

     TEAM NEWS

    ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:   

    ATK Mohun Bagan possible XI

    Injured - Michael Soosairaj
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams


    NorthEast United Possible XI: 

    NorthEast United possible XI

    Injured - Kwesi Appiah
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego 

     

