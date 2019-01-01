ISL 2019-20: Robert Jarni pleased with NorthEast United's performance

The Croatian coach was happy to get all three points away from home against Hyderabad FC…

NorthEast United FC extended their winning streak to four matches in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they picked up a narrow win over Hyderabad FC away from home.

Maximiliano Barreiro’s penalty goal late in the match sealed three points for the Highlanders as they climbed to the top of the league table.

NorthEast United boss Robert Jarni was a happy man after his side picked up a win under difficult conditions. He said, “We prepared for the game knowing it would be a tough and intense game for us.

“We had a very good first half and then at half time we made some changes and tried to find more possession in the match and I think we did change the game a little bit. Of course, every time you get the three points you are happy and satisfied with the team. Obviously now we have 21 days to prepare for the next match so we are very happy.”

Jarni had made two changes at the beginning of the second half and was forced to make the final substitution within 10 minutes from the restart as star player Asamoah Gyan limped off the pitch with an injury.

When asked if Gyan’s injury hampered his plan, the Croatian coach said, “When you make two changes in the second half you don't expect to make another change within 10 minutes. We are lucky that we have very good players on the bench. You saw that they can change the game.”

Jarni refused to accept that his team was lucky to get all three points. He said, “The penalty-kick, you can count it as a set-piece but we were attacking at that time. We were lucky to get the penalty but set-pieces are also part of the game.”

On Gyan’s injury status, the Highlanders’ boss said, “We don't know yet. It is difficult to speak about the injury at the moment. We have to wait to know more about the injury.”