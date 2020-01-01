Diego Carlos helps Mumbai City FC past NorthEast United FC

The Islanders grind out a narrow win to get back into the top four ....

The Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed a Captivating tie between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United Fc at the Mumbai Arena, on Friday, 31st January. The Islanders emerged 1-0 winners in a tight affair, with Diego Carlos (44') netting the crucial goal.

The hosts went into the tie within a shot of the top four. On the other hand, NorthEast United seemed well and truly out of the running for a final four berth in this year's edition.

Jorge Costa made three changes to his team, implementing a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mohammed Rafique started at right back while Valpuia deputized for the suspended Pratik. Moudou Sougou too made a successful return from injury for the Mumbaikars. Meanwhile, Robert Jarni made four changes to the side that capitulated against ATK. Kai Heerings, Martin Chaves, Nikhil Kadam and Rakesh Pradhan all say put for the tie. In came Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Jose Romana and Provat Lakra all fitting into a 4-3-3 for the visitors.

The 15th minute saw Reagan Singh cross an absolute peach into the Islanders' 18-yard box, only for everyone in front of Amrinder Singh's goal to completely miss it.

Five Minutes later, United did get a head onto another fantastic delivery into the box, provided by Lars Lundevall, only for Andrew Keogh to head wide. A manic two minutes spell saw Romana rifle a shot past Amrinder's left hand post and wbeing setup by Khumanthen Meetei on the edge of the box.

Mumbai broke quickly and had the ball in the Whites' Box instantaneously. Rowllin Borges fluffed a perfectly setup shot only for it to fall kindly to Sougou, who in turn smashed the right hand post of Subashish Roychowdhury. The rebound was scrambled away by NorthEast's defenders.

Lundevall was causing all sorts of problems for the home side's defence with his speedy dribbles. One particular run had Costa hold his head on the sidelines as his Mumbai struggled to clear a delivery from the Swede.

Somewhat against the run of play, the Blues finally broke the deadlock. A great ball in from the left hand side saw Northeast's defenders clear tamely. The ball fell to Diego Carlos in the box, who then shimmied onto his left hand side before releasing a tidy left footed shit through a melee in the box, across Roychowdhury and into the left hand netting.

The Mumbai Arena rocked a Mumbai, despite a few nervous minutes closed the half off with a one-goal advantage.

More to follow...

