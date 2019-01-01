ISL 2019-20: Manvir Singh's late header helps FC Goa hold NorthEast United

In a hot-headed tie, FC Goa rescued a draw with a late goal...

A late header by Manvir Singh rescued a point for FC Goa against NorthEast United on Friday at the India Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Hugo Boumous (31') opened the scoring for the visitors but the Highlanders came from behind after Asamoah Gyan (54') and Redeem Tlang (74') found the net in the second half. Seiminlen Doungel was sent off towards the end for a poor challenge but Goa restored parity with the help of a Manvir Singh header.

The good news for FC Goa ahead of the game was Hugo Boumous' return from injury and the French midfielder marked his return to the team with a goal. He broke the deadlock a minute past the half-hour mark - taking Brandon Fernandes' pass past the NorthEast goalkeeper after beating the off-side flag to calmly slot into at the back of the net.

He then took on two defenders to blast his left-footer against the crossbar in the 17th minute as Goa continued to threaten.

Asamoah Gyan, who failed to put away two good chances in the first half, made amends with an equaliser after the restart. A mistake from Mourtada Fall allowed Gyan to get to the ball inside the box and clinically place the ball into the far corner of Nawaz's goal.

NorthEast switched gears as the second half progressed and a low cross by Martin Chaves from the left flank in the 74th minute was met by Redeem Tlang whose stunning first-time effort hit the net, leaving the home supporters delighted.

Gaurs wasted chances towards the end and the frustration showed when Len Doungel kicked out at Martin Chaves and received a sending off. However, there was joy right at the end for the travelling fans as Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick from the half-way line was flicked into the centre by Fall for Manvir Singh who headed into the net to earn a late point for FC Goa.