ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC and John Gregory part ways

The Englishman's time at the club has finally come to an end...

Chennaiyin FC have mutually parted ways with coach John Gregory after six games in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season 2019-20.

The Marina Machans had just bagged their first win over Hyderabad FC 2-1 in a dramatic fashion but went on to draw 2-2 against Odisha FC in their last game. They only had another goalless draw against Mumbai City to show for.

The 65-year-old had revealed that he would not continue as head coach following the narrow defeat against FC Goa at the end of the ISL season 5 but later continued to lead the southern side into the group stage of the AFC Cup competition on virtue of winning the ISL in his second year at the club.

Gregory led his troops to the final of the 2019 Super Cup final where they lost 2-1 to FC Goa and once again hinted to his departure post the 3-0 loss to Bengaluru FC this season which was incidentally before they got the better of Hyderabad.

In a statement by the club on Saturday, confirming the departure of the former Aston Villa manager, the co-owners of Chennaiyin FC said, "The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours."

"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club," the statement added while the announcement of the next manager is expected to be made in due course.