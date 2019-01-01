ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas - ATK must perform well in order to win matches

The Spanish coach mentioned that the ATK squad still needs balance and the players need to improve...

After a disappointing start to their campaign in the season opener where they lost 1-2 against Kerala Blasters, ATK will be determined to register a win at home against debutants Hyderabad FC.

Antonio Habas, one of the most successful coaches in the history of the league, ahead of ATK's second match said, "I think we have great fitness to play well in the first 40 minutes. I think maybe we need more balance in the team. We need to improve with the players.

"We have seven new players in the team and it’s very difficult to create the perfect balance with a new side. We had many opportunities to score goals. We didn't deserve to lose the match. But now we have to think about the match ahead."

Once again defending his decision to field Michael Soosairaj in the wing-back position, Habas said, "The duty to the team is like that. I think Soosairaj has a fantastic future but he needs to adapt to us tactically. Maybe one day he’ll play as a full-back and another day he’ll be a winger. He has the condition for playing in many sectors of the pitch."

During Habas' first stint as ATK manager, the club used to be a formidable side in the home conditions but the Spanish boss refused to look back. He said, "I don’t want to talk about that. I have in my mind that we must win tomorrow. We have to put everything in a tactical sense into our performances. The importance is to perform well in order to win matches. I don’t want to think about the past or anything."

On having five foreigners in the starting XI, the former Celta Vigo boss suggested, "It’s the same for every team in the ISL. I feel it’s necessary for the growth of Indian Football. Every season you need to know more for the Indian players.

"You must give opportunities to Indian players. It’s necessary for the development of the Indian national team and for the growth of Indian football. I don’t want to talk about luck as the league is a very long one."