'Is the World Cup worth missing time with my family?' - Nagbe rules out USMNT return

The midfielder says that life with the national team isn't all it's cracked up to be and that he values time off now he's been out of the setup

Former U.S. men's national team midfielder Darlington Nagbe says that staying home with his family is worth more than representing his country, even at the World Cup.

The midfielder, who moved from Atlanta United to the Columbus Crew this offseason, has played 25 times for the U.S., most recently in 2018, scoring once.

Still only 29, and having impressed in the midfield in a couple of dominant seasons in Atlanta, Nagbe was asked if he’d consider a return to the national team setup. He said he valued the time with family international breaks afforded him, and that he never thought of playing for his country.

“I get to do this for a living, I like what I do for a living, I get to be home a lot,” he said on BSI: The Podcast “I think the national team kind of took away from me being home a lot of those breaks that we would get.

“The only time I think about it is when people ask me about it.

“You know those games, man. It’s fun when you put on the jersey and the whole country is cheering for you. It’s definitely different, it’s definitely special, but at the same time, I try to look at it like if I went to the World Cup, how would it affect me?

"Would I come back and be like, ‘I went to the World Cup?’ Is it worth missing time with my family? If not, then why would I do it?”

Nagbe, a veteran of 292 MLS appearances in a career that started with the Portland Timbers in 2011, said that life with the national team wasn’t all glamour, as some may think.

He said that on some away trips he and his teammates didn’t even have reliable drinking water, having to use bottled water to brush their teeth.

“You’d see guys get some time off and things like that, then we’re travelling to St. Vincent’s to go play on a cricket field and stuff like that,” he added.

“For me, it’s just a grind. I feel like where you travel to play makes a big difference – drinking out of water bottles, brushing your teeth with that. People don’t really see that.”