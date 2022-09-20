International friendlies: Fixtures, match times, which African teams are playing?

With leagues across the world on a break, international football takes centre stage as over 20 African countries will be in action.
Top on this list are Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Morocco who are preparing for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.
For others like Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria, they will also be involved in friendlies with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches looming.
Below are some of the heavyweight pairings involving African countries.
TOP PICKS
Brazil vs Ghana
The Blacks Stars square up against the five-time World Cup winners as they commence their preparations for Qatar 2022.
Zoned against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H, it is understandable why Otto Addo’s men are taking on a team as good as A Selecao.
The fixture billed for Stade Oceane in Le Havre will see the West Africans try debutants Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey in action against the star-studded Tite squad.
Morocco vs Chile
The Atlas Lions face the Chileans with a new manager in charge, Walid Regragui.
Regragui,46, led Wydad AC to Champions League glory last season and he was named as the replacement for Vahid Halilhodzic who was shown the way out recently.
For Chile, this fixture marks an opportunity for them to end their five-game losing streak.
Algeria vs Nigeria
The Super Eagles face the Desert Foxes in a repeat of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final staged in Egypt.
Though both teams failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, the fixture is a good test for Nigeria and Algeria as they continue to build a team worthy of qualifying for the next Afcon.
Jose Peseiro’s men face the North Africans without key players like Sadiq Umar, Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Henry Onyekuru and Leon Balogun due to contrasting injury worries, nonetheless, the Portuguese tactician is expected to try fresh legs in action.
AFRICAN FRIENDLIES IN FULL
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Time (WAT)
|September 23
|Cameroon vs Uzbekistan
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 23
|Egypt vs Niger Republic
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 23
|Brazil vs Ghana
|Friendly
|7:30pm
|September 23
|Algeria vs Guinea
|Friendly
|8pm
|September 23
|Mali vs Zambia
|Friendly
|8pm
|September 23
|Morocco vs Chile
|Friendly
|8pm
|September 24
|Tanzania vs Uganda
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 24
|South Africa vs Sierra Leone
|Friendly
|2pm
|September 24
|Cote d'Ivoire vs Togo
|Friendly
|5pm
|September 24
|Bolivia vs Senegal
|Friendly
|6pm
|September 26
|Mali vs Zambia
|Friendly
|8am
|September 27
|Egypt vs Liberia
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 27
|Iran vs Senegal
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 27
|Nicaragua vs Ghana
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 27
|Korea vs Cameroon
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 27
|South Africa vs Botswana
|Friendly
|00:00
|September 27
|Cote d'Ivore vs Guinea
|Friendly
|7pm
|September 27
|Brazil vs Tunisia
|Friendly
|7:30pm
|September 27
|Algeria vs Nigeria
|Friendly
|8pm
|September 27
|Paraguay vs Morocco
|Friendly
|8pm